ABP Approves 350 Student Bed Development, Despite Local Objections.

: 12/20/2019 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Despite objections, more than 350 students beds have been given the go ahead in the Liberties in Dublin.

Locals say it will lead to the "studentification" of the area.

An Bord Pleanala has approved the high end student accommodation, which the promoters say is 'akin to a boutique hotel' at the Brewery Block site in the Liberties.

The project includes 368 bed spaces in blocks of between two and eight storeys along with a gym and cinema room.

Local residents objected to the project saying the Dublin 8 area is at saturation point with over 5-thousand student bed spaces either already built or planned.

They raised concerns about the transient type of accommodation, which they say will lead to anti-social behaviour.

But the appeals board inspector didn't think the development would be excessive and that students would only make up 8.7 percent of the population.

