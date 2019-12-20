Listen Live Logo

Rotunda Crowd-Funds €78,000 Ultrasound Machine.

: 12/20/2019 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rotunda_hospital_building_rollingnews.jpg

The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin has reached its fundraising goal to buy a new Ultrasound Machine for sick babies.

More than 2,300 people have helped to raise over €78,000 for Ireland's busiest maternity hospital.

Its current ultrasound machine is around 8 years old, and staff were beginning to see a deterioration in the quality of the images it produces.

The Rotunda foundation has thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraiser, which will remain open until January 14th.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

