Rotunda Crowd-Funds €78,000 Ultrasound Machine.

The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin has reached its fundraising goal to buy a new Ultrasound Machine for sick babies.
More than 2,300 people have helped to raise over €78,000 for Ireland's busiest maternity hospital.
Its current ultrasound machine is around 8 years old, and staff were beginning to see a deterioration in the quality of the images it produces.
The Rotunda foundation has thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraiser, which will remain open until January 14th.
File image: RollingNews