Rotunda Crowd-Funds €78,000 Ultrasound Machine.

The Rotunda Hospital in Dublin has reached its fundraising goal to buy a new Ultrasound Machine for sick babies.

More than 2,300 people have helped to raise over €78,000 for Ireland's busiest maternity hospital.

Its current ultrasound machine is around 8 years old, and staff were beginning to see a deterioration in the quality of the images it produces.

The Rotunda foundation has thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraiser, which will remain open until January 14th.

File image: RollingNews