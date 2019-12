3 Kildare animal welfare organisations have been awarded combined funding of €61,000 by the Dept. of Agriculture

It is part of an overall allocation of €2,906,000 to organisations, nationwide.

My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield has been granted €19,000, Laois SPCA, headquartered in Donadea, has been granted €17,000.

Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA has been given €25,000