RAI: Some Restaurants & Cafés Face Closure Over Insurance Crisis.

: 12/20/2019 - 16:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Some restaurants and cafes face closure from next month due to the insurance crisis.

Four major insurers have told the hospitality sector they won't be offering renewals in 2020, while others have more than doubled their premium quotes.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is ruling out providing funding to other businesses, similar to the €1,500 payment being given to creches to cope with rising insurance costs.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, says restaurants will close unless the government acts:

