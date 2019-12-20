Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Men Charged In Connection With Lunney Abduction Will Spend Christmas In Jail.

: 12/20/2019 - 16:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

Four men charged in connection with the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney will spend Christmas in jail.

Darren Redmond, of Caledon Road, East Wall Dublin and Alan O Brien, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Harristown District Court today.

Both men had been refused bail in the High Court on Thursday.

The 25 year old and his 38 year old co-accused were remanded in custody to appear again at Harristown on the 3rd of January next.

A third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, withdrew an application for bail this morning.

He is due back in court on January third when instructions from the DPP are expected to be submitted.

The fourth accused, Luke O'Reilly, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was also denied bail yesterday in the High Court and is due back in court in Harristown on January 10th next.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!