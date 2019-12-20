Men Charged In Connection With Lunney Abduction Will Spend Christmas In Jail.

Four men charged in connection with the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney will spend Christmas in jail.

Darren Redmond, of Caledon Road, East Wall Dublin and Alan O Brien, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Harristown District Court today.

Both men had been refused bail in the High Court on Thursday.

The 25 year old and his 38 year old co-accused were remanded in custody to appear again at Harristown on the 3rd of January next.

A third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, withdrew an application for bail this morning.

He is due back in court on January third when instructions from the DPP are expected to be submitted.

The fourth accused, Luke O'Reilly, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was also denied bail yesterday in the High Court and is due back in court in Harristown on January 10th next.

