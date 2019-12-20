Listen Live Logo

Tánaiste: Irish & British Govts Ready To Work With All Parties In Northern Ireland.

: 12/20/2019 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Tanaiste says the Irish and British governments stand ready to work with all parties in the North to finalise a deal to restore the Stormont executive.

He was responding to what was described as a positive meeting between the Northern Secretary and the DUP earlier today.

It's after the main unionist party was blamed for the failure of the parties in the north to strike a deal yesterday, on forming a government.

Simon Coveney insists there is a fair and balanced deal to be concluded if the political will exists to do so.

 

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews
 

