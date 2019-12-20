Tánaiste: Irish & British Govts Ready To Work With All Parties In Northern Ireland.

The Tanaiste says the Irish and British governments stand ready to work with all parties in the North to finalise a deal to restore the Stormont executive.

He was responding to what was described as a positive meeting between the Northern Secretary and the DUP earlier today.

It's after the main unionist party was blamed for the failure of the parties in the north to strike a deal yesterday, on forming a government.

Simon Coveney insists there is a fair and balanced deal to be concluded if the political will exists to do so.

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews

