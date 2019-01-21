Irish Rail: Over-Crowding On Commuter Trains Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better.

Overcrowding on morning trains will get worse before its gets better, according to Irish Rail.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, CEO Jim Meade said that the lack of capacity won't begin to improve until 2021 - when 41 new carriages will come on stream.

The additional fleet would allow a 10-minute service from Hazelhatch and Maynooth in Kildare to be provided, similar to that on the Dart.

100 new hybrid vehicles are also due to enter service in 2023.

Passenger numbers hit a record peak last year at 48 million.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr. Meade says "The Government investment is about increasing the frequency of travel to Maynooth and Hazelhatch, and expanding to a 10-minute service. But the nature of heavy rail is it takes time to deliver."