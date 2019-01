Up to 80 thousand people who use too much water could face fines if they don't reduce their consumption.

The government's considering a new scheme of excessive use charges which could come in next year.

According to the Irish Examiner, people would be given a warning about wasting water and given a year to reduce how much they use.

If they don't, fines of up to 280 euro would be given out.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy doesn't think that's the answer:

Stock image: Pixabay.