More Talks Aimed At Averting Strikes By Nurses & Midwives Take Place Today.

Further talks aimed at avoiding a strike by 43,000 nurses later this month will take place this morning.

Discussion between the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association and the HSE ended without a breakthrough last week after unions said they weren’t given concrete proposals on pay and conditions.

The INMO will hold six nationwide 24-hour strikes beginning January 30th, while the PNA is planning a three-day stoppage from February 12th.

Separately, contingency planners from the HSE are meeting the unions to try manage the impact the strikes would have on hospitals.

Stock image: Pixabay