K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

WHO: Refugees At Higher Risk Of Developing Ill Health.

: 01/21/2019 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
world_health_organisation.png

Migrants and refugees are at higher risk of developing ill health than their host populations.

That's according to the World Health Organisation, which has looked into the health of displaced people in Europe for the first time.

It found migrants and refugees are likely to have good general health, but can be at risk of falling sick in transition, or while staying in receiving countries.

That's being put down to poor living conditions or adjustments in their lifestyle.

It adds that as migrants and refugees are likely to engage in less physical activity and consume less healthy food, they are also more prone to risk factors for chronic diseases.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!