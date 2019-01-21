WHO: Refugees At Higher Risk Of Developing Ill Health.

Migrants and refugees are at higher risk of developing ill health than their host populations.

That's according to the World Health Organisation, which has looked into the health of displaced people in Europe for the first time.

It found migrants and refugees are likely to have good general health, but can be at risk of falling sick in transition, or while staying in receiving countries.

That's being put down to poor living conditions or adjustments in their lifestyle.

It adds that as migrants and refugees are likely to engage in less physical activity and consume less healthy food, they are also more prone to risk factors for chronic diseases.