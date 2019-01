In Kfm traffic and travel news,

A collision on the M7, southbound, in the work-zone is contributing to very lengthy delays.

It has taken place in the vicinity of Millennium Park.

Traffic is tailback back to Kill, and there are knock-on delays in Sallins and Naas.

Meanwhile,

A collision has been cleared from the M4, westbound, off-ramp at Leixlip.

Delays linger there.