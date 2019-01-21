K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Industrial Action Will Prompt Cancellation Of Elective Surgeries & Outpatient Appoints At Naas General.

: 01/21/2019 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

All elective surgeries and outpatient appointments will be cancelled in hospitals, including Naas General, on days of strike action by nurses.

No agreement was reached following three hours of talks between nursing unions and the HSE earlier.

43,000 nurses and midwives will begin a series of strikes from January 30th in a row over pay and issues in recruiting and retaining staff.

The dispute is now being referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says there will be a bare minimum level of cover in hospitals:

18phil.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!