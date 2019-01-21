Listen: Industrial Action Will Prompt Cancellation Of Elective Surgeries & Outpatient Appoints At Naas General.

All elective surgeries and outpatient appointments will be cancelled in hospitals, including Naas General, on days of strike action by nurses.

No agreement was reached following three hours of talks between nursing unions and the HSE earlier.

43,000 nurses and midwives will begin a series of strikes from January 30th in a row over pay and issues in recruiting and retaining staff.

The dispute is now being referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says there will be a bare minimum level of cover in hospitals: