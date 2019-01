The PSNI is dealing with a second security alert in Derry, after a delivery driver's vehicle was hijacked by 4 masked men this afternoon.

One of them is reported to have had a gun.

The two occupants of the van were ordered to drive it to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there.

The PSNI says cordons are being put in place.

It comes as a fifth man was arrested after a car bomb exploded outside Derry's courthouse on Saturday night.

The 50 year old's being held under the Terrorism Act.