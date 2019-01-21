K Country

Inquest Hears Baby Likely Suffered Carbon Monoxide Before Being Taken From Burning Caravan.

: 01/21/2019 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_coroners_court_via_rollingnews.jpg

An inquest has heard it was likely a baby had already suffered significant carbon monoxide poisoning when she was taken from a burning caravan.

Dublin Coroner’s Court has been hearing post mortem evidence in relation to the deaths of ten people who died in a fire at a halting site in south Dublin.

Technical experts told the inquest last week that a chip pan on the cooker of Thomas Connors’ halting site at Glenamuck in Carrickmines was the likely cause of the fire that claimed the lives of him and nine others.

The jury heard toxic smoke would have filled the mobile home in minutes before the flames spread to another caravan that was just 1m away.

Mr. Connors’ six month old baby Mary was plucked from her cot by her uncle who reached in through a smashed window.

She was taken to the second caravan, and had to be rescued again when that caught fire.

At the inquest today, Deputy State Pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster said the first fire was most likely the fatal one. On the balance of probabilities, she said it was likely she already suffered serious carbon monoxide poisoning.

That was the cause of death of all ten victims. Dr. Bolster also said Thomas Connors was the only one found to have eaten chips before he went to bed.
 

File image: RollingNews

