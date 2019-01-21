K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Becomes The First Person Convicted Of Paying For Sex.

: 01/21/2019 - 17:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A man's been fined €200 after becoming the first person convicted under a new law that bans paying for sex.

The conviction at Dublin District Court related to a raid on a brothel in Blanchardstown in West Dublin.

The man faced charges under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, which came into effect in 2017.

Ruhama, the charity that works with women in the sex trade, welcomed the conviction.

The group says it sends a clear message that it's "not acceptable to pay for access to another person's body for sexual gratification".

 

File image: RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!