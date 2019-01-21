Man Becomes The First Person Convicted Of Paying For Sex.

A man's been fined €200 after becoming the first person convicted under a new law that bans paying for sex.

The conviction at Dublin District Court related to a raid on a brothel in Blanchardstown in West Dublin.

The man faced charges under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, which came into effect in 2017.

Ruhama, the charity that works with women in the sex trade, welcomed the conviction.

The group says it sends a clear message that it's "not acceptable to pay for access to another person's body for sexual gratification".

