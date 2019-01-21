Army Will Be On Stand-By During Tomorrow's Strike By 500 Ambulance Personnel.

The army will be on standby to deal with emergencies as a result of a strike by ambulance personnel tomorrow.

500 crew members, who are part of the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association, are in dispute with the HSE over union recognition rights.

They'll hold pickets outside bases across the country from 7am until 5pm tomorrow.

The National Ambulance Service says a detailed contingency plan is in place.

Managers will be performing frontline duties, the Department of Defence has crew ambulances on standby and it's expected personnel from other unions will work as normal.