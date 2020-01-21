Listen Live Logo

HSE To Over Free MMR Vaccines To Those Aged 11 To 30.

: 01/21/2020 - 16:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE has started offering free MMR vaccines to everyone between the ages of 11 and 30.

It follows a large rise in the number of people contracting mumps in recent months.

Those concerned about not being protected can ask their GP about getting the jab free of charge.

