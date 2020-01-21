Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare North #GE2020 Candidate Says Tenders For 2 Key Celbridge Projects Are Under Assessment.

: 01/21/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
celbridge_sign.jpg

Tenders for consultants for two key infrastructure projects in Celbridge are being assessed.

They are: the second Liffey Bridge and the Southern Relief Road.

€400,000 for preparatory and preparation works was "made available" to Kildare County Council last year.

Labour Kildare North General Election Candidate,  Emmet Stagg, says KCC have informed him that tenders are under assessment "and subject to a satisfactory completion of this assessment, and final approval from the Department and Housing Planning and Local Government, they anticipate that the contract to move forward the project will be awarded by 31st March."

 

File image

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!