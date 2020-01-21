Kildare North #GE2020 Candidate Says Tenders For 2 Key Celbridge Projects Are Under Assessment.

Tenders for consultants for two key infrastructure projects in Celbridge are being assessed.

They are: the second Liffey Bridge and the Southern Relief Road.

€400,000 for preparatory and preparation works was "made available" to Kildare County Council last year.

Labour Kildare North General Election Candidate, Emmet Stagg, says KCC have informed him that tenders are under assessment "and subject to a satisfactory completion of this assessment, and final approval from the Department and Housing Planning and Local Government, they anticipate that the contract to move forward the project will be awarded by 31st March."

File image