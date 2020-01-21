Listen: Maynooth U. Professor Says He "Can't See A Problem" With 3-Way TV Leaders Debates.

Listen Live Logo

: 01/21/2020 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Maynooth University academic says he "can't see the problem" will having a three-way televised leaders debate.

Virign Media and RTÉ have both scheduled leaders debates between Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, and Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin.

The latest IPSOS MRBI Poll for the Irish Times puts their parties on 23 and 25 points, respectively.

However, Sinn Fein, led by Mary Lou McDonald, is on 21 points

Maynooth U's Prof. John O'Brennan, speaking to Kildare Focus, says she should be included.

The interview, in full:

johnob.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock.

