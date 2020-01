The Social Democrats has proposed building 100 thousand houses over the lifetime of the next Dail.

The party has launched its housing policy this morning as part of the general election campaign.

It also wants the right to a home to be included in the constitution and a nationwide rent freeze.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats, Kildare North TD and candidate, Catherine Murphy, says the government has spent too much money on housing supports:

Stock image; Shutterstock.