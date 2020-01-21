Listen: National Youth Council Commends Kildare CoCo For Late Opening To Faciltiate Voter Registration.

The National Youth Council of Ireland has commended Kildare County Council for its extended opening hours, to facilitate voter registration ahead of the General Election on February 8th.

Its HQ in Naas, and offices in Athy, have been opening until 7pm, nightly, since Thursday.

These sites will open until 7pm tonight, and on Wednesday night.

KCC has also enabled its library in Leixlip to accept the RFA2 until 8pm tonight, and between 10am and 5pm tomorrow.

James Doorley is Deputy Director of NYCI.

Speaking to Kildare Focus, he says KCC have taken extensive measures to facilitate voters:

