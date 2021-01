Legendary Irish Olympian, Jerry Kiernan, has passed away at the age of 67.

A native of Listowel in Co. Kerry, he represented Ireland at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, finishing 9th in the men's marathon.

He won the Dublin Marathon twice, in 1982 and 1992 and was also the seventh Irishman to run a sub-four-minute mile.

In recent years he coached Irish athletes including John Travers and Ciara Mageean.

Image: Athletics Ireland Twitter