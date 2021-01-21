Cocaine & Cannabis Valued At €122,000 Seized In Galway.

Gardaí have seized 122 thousand euro worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis in County Galway.

38 thousand euro worth of drugs were discovered during a search of a house in Turloughmore at around half 5 yesterday evening.

A further 4,000 euro in cash was seized in the house.

Gardaí also recovered 84 thousand euro worth of cocaine in a field after pursuing one man who fled the scene by foot and was seen discarding the items.

Two men, in their thirties, were arrested and are due to appear before Galway District Court this afternoon.



Image: An Garda Siochana