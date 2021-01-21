K Country

10% Of Covid 19 Swabs Analysed Yesterday Were Positive.

: 21/01/2021 - 15:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Just over 10 per cent of Covid-19 swabs analysed in Irish labs yesterday were positive.

It's the second lowest rate this month, and the highest was 25 per cent on January 4th.

Nearly 23,000 swabs were studied yesterday, and 2,300 were Covid positive.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

