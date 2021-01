Conor McGregor has described the lawsuits lodged against him this week as 'old news'.

Two women are suing himr in separate personal injury claims in the High Court.

The details of the cases haven't been revealed, but it's understood they relate to alleged events in 2018.

Mr McGregor denies wrongdoing and briefly addressed the comments today.

File image: Conor McGregor 01 11 2019/RollingNews