There was a 34 per cent decrease in the number of people screened for cervical cancer last year.

210,000 were seen by CervicalCheck in 2019, which dropped to 139,000 in 2020.

It's due to the service stopping between March and July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Dr Nóirín Russell, the clinical director of CervicalCheck, says it's unlikely to have led to many delayed cancer diagnoses.