Listen: 51 Deaths & 2,608 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported Tonight.

51 more Covid related deaths have been reported by Health officials with 2,608 additional cases,

1,019 of those are in County Dublin, with 204 in Cork, 131 in Kildare and the rest are spread across every other county.

While the reproductive number of the virus is estimated to be between 0.5 and 0.8.

Head of NPHET's Modelling Group, Dr Philip Nolan says the country has done 'exceptional' work, but that needs to be kept up.

Image: Philip Nolan, 21/01/21 - RollingNews

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)