Listen: 51 Deaths & 2,608 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported Tonight.

: 21/01/2021 - 20:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
51 more Covid related deaths have been reported by Health officials with 2,608 additional cases,

1,019 of those are in County Dublin, with 204 in Cork, 131 in Kildare and the rest are spread across every other county.

While the reproductive number of the virus is estimated to be between 0.5 and 0.8.

Head of NPHET's Modelling Group, Dr Philip Nolan says the country has done 'exceptional' work, but that needs to be kept up.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases

(to midnight 20Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 20Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 20Jan2021)

Ireland

2,608

1140.7

54,318

Monaghan

34

2134

1310

Louth

85

1680.6

2166

Waterford

104

1582.1

1838

Wexford

66

1518.1

2273

Mayo

50

1508

1968

Carlow

33

1457.9

830

Limerick

99

1450.5

2827

Dublin

1019

1254.5

16902

Cork

204

1213

6585

Donegal

135

1155.2

1839

Clare

31

1093.3

1299

Cavan

47

1058.1

806

Galway

132

1016.8

2624

Meath

117

950

1853

Kildare

131

880.9

1960

Tipperary

24

879.3

1403

Roscommon

22

852.1

550

Kilkenny

15

838.4

832

Laois

45

807.6

684

Offaly

51

751.7

586

Kerry

28

734.6

1085

Wicklow

72

623.5

888

Westmeath

24

568.9

505

Sligo

24

564.6

370

Longford

14

482

197

Leitrim

<5

430.7

138

 

