Drugs Bound For Kildare & 4 Other Counties Seized At Dublin Mail Centre.

: 21/01/2021 - 21:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Drugs valued at €32,000,  bound for Kildare & 4 other counties, have seized at the Dublin Mail Centre today.,

1.5kg of cannabis, and cannabis infused jelly sweets were uncovered by Revenue officers.

The drugs were found in parcels that originated in the United States and the UK and were declared as items such as ‘clothing’, ‘candle set’, ‘tea’, ‘backpack’ and ‘incense burner’.

All parcels were destined for delivery to various addresses in Kildare,  Dublin, Offaly, Kilkenny, and Clare.

Officers said that investigations are ongoing.

