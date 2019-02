Around 40 per cent of parents have admitted to smacking their children as a form of discipline.

A new Growing up in Ireland study has found that the majority of parents who used physical punishment did so on occasion or rarely.

However the research was carried out two years before a parents defence of "reasonable chastisement" was removed from legislation in 2015.

ESRI Researcher Aisling Murray says most parents would try talk to their child about their behaviour.