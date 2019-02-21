No Kildare County Councillor Received A Declarable Donation In 2018.

No member of Kildare County Council received a declarable donation in 2018.

All elected representatives are required to make disclosures of donations, under the Local Election Act, 1999.

Councillors are asked whether they have received any single donation in excess of €600, or donations from the same person in excess of that amount, in the relevant year.

If the answer is yes, the councillor must state the name and address of the donor.

They must also note whether the donation was requested by the councillor, and whether a receipt was issued.

In 2018, 41 members of KCC filed such returns, including Mark Dalton, who resigned his seat in that period, and was replaced, by co-option, by Brian Dooley

The declarations may be viewed here

