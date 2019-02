The Tánaiste says EU money will protect farmers and fisheries in the event of a no-deal Brexit trade war.

It's after threats of a new system of tariffs that would favour Brazilian beef in the UK over Irish produce.

Simon Coveney has said there can't be any certainty yet for farmers because there's no definitive way forward from the UK so far.

But the Tánaiste says there will be help coming from Europe if Britain crashes out of the EU.

File image: RollingNews