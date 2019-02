In the UK,

Barclays is setting aside £150 million to cover economic uncertainty caused by Brexit, as it reports a slight fall in annual pre-tax profits.

They were down 1 percent to around 3-and-a-half billion pounds - the bank had to pay out for PPI claims, and received a penalty over past misconduct in the US.

Without those one-off charges, underlying pre-tax profits were actually up 20 percent.