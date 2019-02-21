Empire Actor Charged With Making A False Police Report, After Alleging Racist & Homophobic Assault.

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with making a false police report after claiming he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack.

The 36-year-old, who is black and came out as gay in 2015, claimed he was beaten by two masked men in Chicago in January.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report after two brothers, who were earlier deemed suspects, testified before a grand jury.

He made a tearful appearance on Good Morning America this month and said he had been "forever changed" by the alleged assault:

Image: Pexels.