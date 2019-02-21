K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Empire Actor Charged With Making A False Police Report, After Alleging Racist & Homophobic Assault.

: 02/21/2019 - 13:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
chicago_cityscape_daytime_pexels.jpeg

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with making a false police report after claiming he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack.

The 36-year-old, who is black and came out as gay in 2015, claimed he was beaten by two masked men in Chicago in January.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report after two brothers, who were earlier deemed suspects, testified before a grand jury.

He made a tearful appearance on Good Morning America this month and said he had been "forever changed" by the alleged assault:

 

Image: Pexels.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!