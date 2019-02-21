Permission Sought For Apparent Govt. Data Hall In Celbridge.

Planning permission is being sought for what appears to be a government data centre at its campus in Celbridge.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer Dept. of Expenditure and Reform has lodged a planning application for a 5,474 square metre building at Backweston.

That site is already home to the State Lab, laboratories attached to the Dept. of Agriculture, and is to accommodate the State Foresnics Lab.

This application seeks permission for a building which may reach 15 metres in height at some points, and contain " data halls", offices, generators, substations.

Kildare County Council planners are scheduled to issue their decision on April 17th.

The development description is as follows:

"the construction of 1 No. building described as follows: The building is c.5474sqm with an additional c.2826sqm in external plant area and is made up of three distinct parts. The central two storey block has a mono-pitch roof structure, the ridge height of which is c.15.15m and it accommodates the data halls and associated plant and equipment rooms. The front block has a flat roof structure with a parapet and is two storey with a parapet height of c.10.60m and it accommodates the entrance reception, offices, meeting room, associated support areas, tea station, w.c.’s, stores, plant areas including 5 No. backup generators and 2 No. substations (3MV). The third block is located to the rear of the main data hall block and consists mainly of an external two storey plant space with external stairways with intermediate level gangways. The two storey external plant area is screened (c.10.6m) by a metal mesh structure. There are also two, two-storey flat roof internal plant rooms connecting to the central block. The provision of a perimeter service road/green road around the building to allow for access and maintenance of equipment to the front and rear of the block. The provision of a perimeter fence and access gates, hard and soft landscaping, signage and all associated site works. The area of the site relating to this planning application is 13,590sqm/1.359 Hectares,

Development Address:

Backweston Campus,,Ballymadeer,,Celbridge,,Co. Kildare. "