A Louth man has been found not guilty of the attempted murder and false imprisonment of another man in Co Meath.

The court heard the alleged victim said he was stabbed 28 times, placed in the boot of a car which was pushed into water in Slane in November 2016.

23 year old Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda had denied all charges.

The jury returned unanimous NOT GUILTY verdicts after deliberating for 43 minutes.

