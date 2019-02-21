The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HSE: 38 Flu Related Deaths Reported.

: 02/21/2019 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

The HSE says 38 flu related deaths have been reported, the majority occurring in people aged over 65.

Over 2,000 people have attended hospital with confirmed cases of influenza so far this flu season while 112 people have been admitted to critical care units.

The health service says the flu is still circulating in Ireland, and will continue for at least three weeks.

The number of outbreaks reported last week was up on the previous week, however there's been a drop in the number of people attending their GP with "influenza-like illness".

 

File image: RollingNews

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!