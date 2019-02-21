HSE: 38 Flu Related Deaths Reported.

The HSE says 38 flu related deaths have been reported, the majority occurring in people aged over 65.

Over 2,000 people have attended hospital with confirmed cases of influenza so far this flu season while 112 people have been admitted to critical care units.

The health service says the flu is still circulating in Ireland, and will continue for at least three weeks.

The number of outbreaks reported last week was up on the previous week, however there's been a drop in the number of people attending their GP with "influenza-like illness".

File image: RollingNews