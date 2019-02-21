Nite Trax

Listen: Patron Bodies For Two New North Kildare Primary Schools Named.

: 02/21/2019 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Department of Education has chosen Educate Together to run seven new schools, one of which is in Kildare.

The dept. has, in total, announced patron bodies for 12 new primary schools, all of which are to open in September

An 8 classroom school, to be established in Leixlip, will be run by Educate Together.

A school of the same size, being set up in Maynooth, will be operated by An Foras Pátrúnachta, and will teach through Irish.

Paul Rowe, CEO of Educate Together, believes parents are looking for a different approach to education;

Stock image: Pixabay

