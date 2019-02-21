Listen: Drone Threat & Risk Working Group To Be Established At Dublin Airport.

A special "threat and risk" working group is to develop procedures for dealing with drone incidents, following the grounding of flights at Dublin Airport earlier.

Gardaí and the Irish Aviation Authority are investigating after a pilot spotted a device over the airfield at around 11.30 this morning.

This resulted in a 30 minute suspension of all flights into and out of the airport, leading to knock-on delays this afternoon.

No further sightings of the drone have been reported, but it still hasn't been located.

Siobhan O'Donnell of the Dublin Airport Authority says it could come back:

