RSA: 80% Of Child Car Seats Are Incorrectly Fitted.

: 02/21/2019 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Four out of five child car seats in Ireland are incorrectly fitted according to the Road Safety Authority.

It's running a 'Check it Fits' installation service across the country.

The organisation says that out of more than 35 thousand child car seats checked - 79 per cent required a major adjustment.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!