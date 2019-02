Vicky Phelan has been honoured with a Special Achievement Award at the Limerick Person of the Year ceremony.

Mayor James Collins accepted the award on behalf of the cervical cancer campaigner this afternoon.

The All-Ireland senior hurling champions and their manager John Kiely have been named as Limerick Person of the year for 2018.

While Dolores O' Riordan became the first inductee into a new Hall of Fame for the county.

File image: RollingNews