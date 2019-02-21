Listen: Girl To Receive Annual Payment Of €610,000, After Suffering Catastrophic Injuries At Birth.

Nite Trax

A young girl will receive an annual payment of €610,000 for the rest of her life after suffering catastrophic injuries before she was born.

The now 13-year-old was left brain-damaged when her mother suffered a seizure after being discharged from the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin in 2005.

This is the first time such a settlement has been approved following the introducing of a new law which allows for periodic, lifelong payments.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Saidhe O’Connor’s mother Michelle Farrell explained what this means to them:

