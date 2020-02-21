Every Speed Limit In Kildare, With Motorways As Exception, To Be Reviewed.

Every speed limit in Kildare, with the exception of motorways, is being reviewed.

Kildare County Council, in November, responding to a motion at the Athy Municipal District, indicated that the review was underway and "due for completion by the end of 2020".

Jake's Law, which will reduce speed limits in housing estates to 30 kilometres per hour, is expected to be introduced once the review is completed.

That will, however, require new bye-laws and a public consultation.

Fianna Fáil Cllr, Michael Coleman, in a motion before today's meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip MD, wants to know what stage the council is at in the review process.