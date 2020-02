Fourteen teenagers have been identified by Gardaí as being active participants in the Drogheda gang feud.

The revelation comes after two men were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods.

The Irish Independent reports that the teens are used to deliver drugs, collect money and intimidate people.

An investigation carried out by the paper has established there is approximately 89 individuals who make up the members of the two feuding gangs.