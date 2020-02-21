Friday AM Sport: Kildare U20s Footballers Play Laois Tonight; McIlroy Leads WGC Mexico Championship.

Gaelic Games

A busy weekend for Kildare GAA begins tonight.

The U20’s footballers play Laois in the Leinster semi final in O’Moore Park.

In goal Cian Burke, Clane

Full backs

Jack Hamill, Raheens

John Lawler, Eadestown

Sean Moore, Athy

Half backs

DJ Earley, Monasterevan

Cian Powell, Celbridge

Jack Collins, Two Mile House

Centre field

Darren McDermott, Leixlip

Tony O’Connor, Two Mile House

Half Forwards

Adam Steed, St. Laurences

Darragh Kirwan, Naas

Adam Conneely, Two Mile House

Full forwards

Luke Griffin, Naas

Shane O’Sullivan, Clane

Aaron Browne, Celbridge

Kfm will have commentary with Clem Ryan & Philie Wolfe.

This morning’s Kildare Today at 10.40am, and this evening’s Weekend Preview at 6.25pm, with Eoin Beatty, will preview the game, along with Sunday’s games involving the Kildare Senior Hurlers & footballers, camogie & women’s footballers.

Golf

Rory McIlroy leads after round one of the WGC Mexico Championship.

The County Down star carded a 6 under par round of 65 and is 2 shots clear of Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas.

World number one McIlroy enjoys the conditions in Mexico City:

Soccer

Europa League:

The last 32 of the Europa League kicked off last night and Arsenal, Wolves and Rangers all won the first legs of their ties, while Manchester United and Celtic drew away from home.

United came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Bruges thanks to an equaliser from Anthony Martial.

A late goal from Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a 1-0 win away to Greek side Olympiakos

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition, as Wolves beat Espanyol 4-0 at Molineux.

Rangers came from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, Ianis Hagi scored two goals for Steven Gerrard's side.

Odsonne Edouard was on target for Celtic in their 1-all draw away to Copenhagen.

Fraser Forster saved a second half penalty for the Glasgow club.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division:

Tonight it's the second week of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Champions Dundalk travel to Shelbourne - both teams won last week.

Shamrock Rovers will also look to make it 2 wins from 2 when they host Cork City at Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City are at home to Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers entertain St. Pat's and Waterford welcome Bohemians to the RSC.

Rugby

Niall Scannell captains Munster for the first time in tonight's Pro 14 game away to Zebre.

James Lowe's restored to the Leinster back-three for their trip to Ospreys,

And Connacht are at Murrayfield to face Edinburgh.

All three matches start at 7.35pm.

=

Ireland's under-20's will hope to continue their Grand Slam push this evening.

Noel McNamara's side are at Franklin's Gardens to face an England side just a point behind them in the table.

Kick-off in that one is at 7.45pm.