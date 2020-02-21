Woman (20s) Released By Gardaí Following Arrest On Suspicion Of Threatening A Rape Victim After A Criminal Trial.

A woman in her early 20s has been released by Gardaí, following her arrest on suspicion of threatening a rape victim after a criminal trial in Dublin this week.

On Monday, two men were jailed for seven years for raping a woman at a house in 2017.

Both men had pleaded not guilty and, after the sentence was handed down, some of their supporters were heard shouting at the woman.

Gardaí said they arrested a woman in her 20s yesterday morning (Thursday), after receiving an allegation that a threat to kill or cause harm had been made.

The woman was released in the early hours of this morning.

A file is being prepared for the DPP & investigations are ongoing.