An attempt was made to steal an ATM machine in Co. Antrim this morning.

The incident happened at a petrol station, in the Largy Road area of Ahoghill, shortly after 2am.

A dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra rammed the outside shutters of the premises a number of times.

A man then exited the vehicle and tried to break into the ATM on site, but was unsuccessful.

