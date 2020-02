A man in his 20s, arrested for the attempted theft of a vehicle in Finglas on Tuesday, has been charged regarding the incident.

A woman was forced from her car at around 5.45pm, on Tuesday.

Neighbours rushed to help the woman, and a man ran from the scene.

He was later arrested at a shop in Charlestown.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Investigations are continuing.