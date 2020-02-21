K Drive

South Korea Reports Surge In New Coronavirus Cases.

South Korea's reporting another surge of the Coronavirus, with 100 new cases confirmed.

Many are around the southeastern city of Daegu, raising fears the medical system there can't cope.

The country's government says it's entered an "emergency phase" and will concentrate its support on the region.

