Listen: Kildare TD & Fine Gael PP Chair Says If Cronin Stands By Her Tweets, She Should Say So.

Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party says if Kildare North's Réada Cronin stands by her controversial tweets, she should say so.

The Sinn Féin deputy, in tweets sent in 2014, said Israel "have taken Nazism to a new level"

Speaking to the Irish Independent on Tuesday, Ms. Cronin said she "never intended to cause hurt or distress to anyone."

She, initially, locked her Twitter account.

It now appears to have been deleted.

Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald said she has accepted Deputy Cronin's apology and she will face no sanction.

Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon, has been speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Kfm extended an invitation to interview to Deputy Cronin on Wednesday. At that juncture, she said she would make herself available "in due course".