The Garda Commissioner says he shares the PSNI's view that the Provisional Army Council oversees both Sinn Féin and the IRA.

Speaking at a passing out ceremony for 200 new Gardaí, Commissioner Drew Harris said the force's assessment of the Provisional Army Council "does not differ" from the PSNI.

A PSNI-MI5 report claims the IRA and Sinn Féin are overseen by the Provisional Army Council.

Drew Harris agrees with the assessment:

File image: Drew Harris/RollingNews